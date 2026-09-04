E China's Nanjing marks 81st anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

A ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held on Thursday at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.Attendees presented flower baskets, recited poems, and sang songs at the event themed on "remember history and cherish peace."

People attend a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members present flower baskets during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

College students recite poems during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

