E China's Nanjing marks 81st anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

A ceremony is held to mark the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)A ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held on Thursday at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.
People attend a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Staff members present flower baskets during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
College students recite poems during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)