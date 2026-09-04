Rescue, relief efforts underway in typhoon-hit Minhou County, China's Fujian

Rescuers evacuate a resident in Nanqian Village of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Typhoon Saudel brought torrential rains to Minhou County of Fujian Province, resulting in waterlogging in some areas. Emergency flood-control, drainage and resident-evacuation operations were conducted to safeguard public safety. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Rescuers help a resident transfer a washing machine in Nanqian Village of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Typhoon Saudel brought torrential rains to Minhou County of Fujian Province, resulting in waterlogging in some areas. Emergency flood-control, drainage and resident-evacuation operations were conducted to safeguard public safety. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Rescuers evacuate residents in Nanqian Village of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Typhoon Saudel brought torrential rains to Minhou County of Fujian Province, resulting in waterlogging in some areas. Emergency flood-control, drainage and resident-evacuation operations were conducted to safeguard public safety. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Rescuers evacuate residents in Nanqian Village of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 3, 2026. Typhoon Saudel brought torrential rains to Minhou County of Fujian Province, resulting in waterlogging in some areas. Emergency flood-control, drainage and resident-evacuation operations were conducted to safeguard public safety. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)