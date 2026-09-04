China names 815 athletes for Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

China announced on Friday its 1,274-member delegation for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 815 athletes set to compete across 38 sports and 369 events.



Led by 36 Olympic champions, the squad has an average age of 24. Over a quarter of the athletes are 20 or under and most will be making their Asian Games debuts.



Among the team staff, there are 69 overseas specialists from 24 countries and regions including Australia, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Britain.



"The Asian Games represents the highest-level comprehensive sporting event in Asia and serves as a genuine test of our preparation," diver Wang Zongyuan said on behalf of the athletes. "We will showcase China's standard and strength on the regional and global stage."



"Since 1982, China has topped both the gold medal and overall medal tables at 11 consecutive Asian Games editions," said Gao Zhidan, director of the China's General Administration of Sport and chef de mission of China's delegation, adding that China will strive to maintain its leading position at the Games.



The 2026 Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4, featuring 43 sports and athletes from 45 countries and regions.

