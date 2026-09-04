BUSINESS / ECONOMY
Chinese FM responds to US official’s remarks of China-US announcement on agriculture, non-tariff barriers
By Global Times Published: Sep 04, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


Both China and the US should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and maintain the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Friday.

Guo made the comment when asked about remarks reportedly made by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that the US and China were set to make some announcements on agriculture and non-tariff barriers this month.

"Regarding the specific issue you mentioned, I have no information to provide," the spokesperson said.


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