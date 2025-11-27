Chinese FM voices opposition to Japanese leader’s infringing upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in talks with French presidential adviser

latest news

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with diplomatic adviser to the French president Emmanuel Bonne at the latter's request, during which Wang reiterated China's position on the Taiwan question, stressing that provocative Taiwan-related remarks made by Japan's incumbent leader reverse the course of history and constitute an infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.At France's request, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, during which Wang reiterated China's position on the Taiwan question, stressing that provocative Taiwan-related remarks made by Japan's incumbent leader reverse the course of history and constitute an infringement on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the current international landscape is marked by intertwined turbulence, with new problems and challenges emerging one after another. He said China and France need to maintain regular dialogue and strengthen strategic coordination, as the strategic guidance of the two heads of state is crucial. Both sides should deepen all-round, mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.Wang added that the two countries should inject new momentum into upholding multilateralism and advancing reform of global governance, demonstrating the responsibilities expected of permanent members of the UN Security Council.He hopes that France will encourage the EU to pursue a positive and rational policy toward China, uphold the basic positioning of partnership, and properly address economic and trade differences through dialogue and consultation, promotes the healthy development of China-EU relations along the right trackAs permanent members of the UN Security Council and comprehensive strategic partners, the two countries should jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory of World War II and firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests. China hopes that France will continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle, Wang said.Bonne said that French President Emmanuel Macron looks forward to visiting China soon to further consolidate and deepen the friendship between the two heads of state, and to hold in-depth strategic communication on advancing France-China and Europe-China relations as well as jointly addressing global crises. He expressed confidence that the visit will guide the high-quality development of bilateral relations and contribute to world peace and stability.Bonne noted France maintains an independent foreign policy tradition and remains steadfast in upholding the one-China policy, adding that Paris understands China's legitimate position on the Taiwan question.France hopes to enhance mutual trust with China, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and jointly tackle challenges such as global governance and economic imbalances. Healthy Europe-China relations are essential, and France is willing to play an active role in promoting EU-China dialogue and cooperation on the basis of strong France-China ties, according to Bonne.The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Bonne outlined France's position, while Wang said China supports all efforts conducive to peace, supports reaching a comprehensive, lasting and widely acceptable peace agreement, and supports building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. China is willing to maintain communication with France on this matter, Wang added.Global Times