China handles cases involving foreigners according to law: FM on 52 Singaporean citizens reportedly detained in Guangxi

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to the reported arrest and detention of 52 Singaporean citizens in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as part of a law-enforcement operation targeting pyramid schemes and related illegal activities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China handles cases involving foreign nationals who violate the law or commit crimes in China in accordance with the law, while fully safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests.He added that for further information, inquiries should be directed to relevant Chinese authorities.According to Lianhe Zaobao, Chinese authorities have launched a law enforcement operation targeting pyramid schemes and related illegal activities in Guangxi.Singapore authorities said in a joint statement that Chinese authorities are still investigating the case, while the Singapore Police have contacted the relevant Chinese authorities to find out more. This is believed to be the largest single incident involving Singaporeans being arrested overseas to date.Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Singaporean government does not interfere in the judicial systems of other countries, just as Singapore expects foreign governments to respect its laws and judicial processes, according to the report.Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Police reminded Singaporeans travelling or residing overseas to comply with the laws of the countries they are in. "If anyone invites you to participate in a scheme that involves recruiting other members or requires a large upfront payment, whether locally or overseas, Singaporeans should remain vigilant," the authorities said.Global Times