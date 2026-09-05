599,000 evacuated over rainstorms in east China province

A total of 599,300 residents have been evacuated from risky offshore and onshore areas in east China's Fujian Province as of Friday night due to persistent torrential rains over the past days, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.



Several provincial departments in Fujian have urgently allocated 210 million yuan (about 31 million U.S. dollars) for emergency rescue, disaster relief and post-disaster recovery in hard-hit areas.



The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters activated a Level-III flood-control emergency response, the third-highest level, while maintaining a Level-IV response for the typhoon.



Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of 2026, made its third landfall in Zhangpu County under the city of Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, on Thursday morning, prompting tens of thousands of people to be evacuated amid warnings of strong winds and heavy downpours.



Typhoon Saudel has also affected 128,500 residents in 53 counties in the neighboring province of Jiangxi and forced the emergency evacuation of nearly 8,700 people there.



Authorities in Jiangxi activated a Level-IV flood-control emergency response on Friday morning.

