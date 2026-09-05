1 killed, 2 injured and 11 missing after landslide hit E China county due to Typhoon-triggered downpours

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One person was killed and two were injured but in good conditions after a landslide hit Suichuan County in Ji’an, East China's Jiangxi Province at around 4 am of September 5. Eleven were still missing, according to Suichuan emergency authority.The landslide was triggered by continuous downpours from Typhoon Saudel. So far, 12 buildings were impacted, 4 suffering moderate damage and 8 being totally damaged.Emergency response, firefighting, health, police, transport and power and communication departments have dispatched forces to rescue the trapped, relocate the people affected and prevent secondary disasters, per the authority release.Earlier report by CCTV News said that more than 10 were buried. Rescue forces are heading to the accident site.Global Times