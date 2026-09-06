High-speed rail links two major revolutionary sites of China's Long March

Photo: Nanchang Railway

With the departure of high-speed train G3998 from Ruijin Station heading for Yan'an on Sunday morning, the two sacred revolutionary sites were directly linked by high-speed rail service for the first time.This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Central Red Army's Long March. Ruijin and Yan'an, serving as the starting point of the Long March and the revolutionary heartland of the Communist Party of China after the Long March, are located in east and northwest China, respectively.