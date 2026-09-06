Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit China upon invitation

Chinese Foreign Ministry

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Sunday that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit China upon invitation from Monday to Tuesday.According to the Qatar News Agency on Sunday, Mohammed will hold a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials during the visit to discuss the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields, as well as to expand economic and investment cooperation in a way that serves the two countries' shared interests.The meetings will also address major regional developments and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region. They will also emphasize the need to ensure the security and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari added.Sun Degang, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Sunday that China and Qatar are actively working to de-escalate conflicts in the Middle East, with Qatar playing a key role as both a mediator and a stakeholder.As a party affected by the latest round of the US-Iran conflict, Qatar has a strong interest in an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities across the region.In March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Mohammed by telephone, upon request. Qatar appreciates China's upholding of an impartial stance and its mediation efforts, and hopes that China will play a greater role in bringing about a ceasefire and ending hostilities, Mohammed said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.The Chinese side will continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation and restoring peace in its own way, Wang said during the call.Since the outbreak of the conflict in the region, senior officials from several Gulf states have visited China.