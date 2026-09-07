Over 2,500 rescuers deployed to mudslide-hit border port in China's Xizang

A drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2026 shows rescuers working at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. China has deployed more than 2,500 rescue personnel after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, the emergency response and rescue headquarters said on Sunday. The mudslide, triggered by a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, had left 43 people dead and 519 others missing at the border port as of 6 p.m. Saturday, officials told a press conference. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 2,500 people and over 500 vehicles had been deployed to join rescue operations, and more than 1,000 flights of drones had air-dropped 5.43 tonnes of supplies, officials said. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)China has deployed more than 2,500 rescue personnel after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, the emergency response and rescue headquarters said on Sunday.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2026 shows rescuers working at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. China has deployed more than 2,500 rescue personnel after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, the emergency response and rescue headquarters said on Sunday. The mudslide, triggered by a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, had left 43 people dead and 519 others missing at the border port as of 6 p.m. Saturday, officials told a press conference. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 2,500 people and over 500 vehicles had been deployed to join rescue operations, and more than 1,000 flights of drones had air-dropped 5.43 tonnes of supplies, officials said. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Rescuers work at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2026. China has deployed more than 2,500 rescue personnel after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, the emergency response and rescue headquarters said on Sunday. The mudslide, triggered by a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, had left 43 people dead and 519 others missing at the border port as of 6 p.m. Saturday, officials told a press conference. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 2,500 people and over 500 vehicles had been deployed to join rescue operations, and more than 1,000 flights of drones had air-dropped 5.43 tonnes of supplies, officials said. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 6, 2026 shows rescuers working at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. China has deployed more than 2,500 rescue personnel after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, the emergency response and rescue headquarters said on Sunday. The mudslide, triggered by a high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal, had left 43 people dead and 519 others missing at the border port as of 6 p.m. Saturday, officials told a press conference. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 2,500 people and over 500 vehicles had been deployed to join rescue operations, and more than 1,000 flights of drones had air-dropped 5.43 tonnes of supplies, officials said. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)