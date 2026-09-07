Young Uzbek finds opportunities in cross-border logistics in China's Xinjiang

Arseniy Kretov works at an office in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. Arseniy Kretov, 27, who goes by the Chinese name Yu Hao, hails from Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He is the regional representative of O'ZTEMIRYO'LKONTEYNER (UTK) in China and mainly works in cross-border logistics. Interested in China, Arseniy went to Nanjing in Jiangsu Province to study. During his three years there, he was deeply impressed by China's transportation, medical services and food. After starting his career, UTK dispatched Arseniy to Xinjiang because he was fluent in Chinese. Arseniy currently works with a Chinese team in Urumqi. His company transports consumer goods, electronic products, fabrics and other products made in China to countries in Central Asia and elsewhere. Although Arseniy has worked in Xinjiang for less than a year, he has already found many market opportunities. His team's business volume has increased every month, which has given him more confidence. Arseniy said logistics between China and Central Asia is more than just a job for him. It is a field with promising prospects. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Arseniy Kretov talks with his client at an office in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Arseniy Kretov (L) and his Chinese partner walk at the Urumqi cargo terminal of China United International Rail Containers Co., Ltd. (CRIntermodal) in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Arseniy Kretov works at an office in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)