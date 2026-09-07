Some victims identified after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang

Flowers are laid at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

The identities of some of the victims in the mudslide that struck Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26 have been confirmed, the mudslide emergency rescue command center announced Monday.Forty-three people had been confirmed dead and 519 others remained missing as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the latest tally. A total of 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries were among the missing.A team of experts has been established to identify the victims. More than 60 forensic specialists have been dispatched to the site, with three dedicated laboratories equipped with advanced instruments now in operation.The identification work is being carried out in strict accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations and with full reference to international practices, upholding the dignity of the deceased and respecting relevant customs, according to the command center.