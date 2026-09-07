CXMT CEO open Apple partnership, confident in global competitiveness

An Apple store in Beijing Photo: VCG

Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) said on Monday that it remains open to partnering with Apple, as its general manager touted the company's competitiveness against global mainstream players, following a blockbuster first-half performance that saw revenue surge nearly nine-fold to 150.3 billion yuan ($22.4 billion).The remarks were made by general manager Zhao Lun when he addressed investor questions in response to an inquiry about the progress of talks with the US tech giant.CXMT's products have achieved competitiveness with those of international mainstream manufacturers in terms of performance, quality, and supply stability, Zhao said. However, he declined to elaborate on specific customer relationships or commercial details, advising the public to refer to information officially disclosed by the company.When pressed on whether the company's LPDDR6 memory chips could enter mass production this year, Zhao confirmed that the LPDDR series remains a key product line for CXMT."We continue to invest in R&D in this area, with product performance and reliability steadily improving, and we are now fully capable of competing head-to-head with global mainstream players," he said.Zhao described the debut of LPDDR6 as "a landmark achievement of collaborative innovation with partners across China's technology industry chain."He reiterated the company's commitment to an open and cooperative approach, working alongside industry chain partners to continuously deliver value to customers and consumers. As with commercial partnerships, he referred questions regarding mass production schedules and profit contribution to the company's official disclosures.

CXMT's LPDDR6 DRAM chip Photo: Courtesy of CXMT

The remarks came on the heels of a staggering financial performance. In the first half of 2026, CXMT reported operating revenue of 150.31 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year surge of 873.64 percent. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached 77.605 billion yuan, swinging from a loss in the year-ago period and underscoring the company's rapid ascent in the global memory chip market.On the same day, CXMT shares rose 6.7 percent, pushing its market capitalization to 3.97 trillion yuan, approaching the 4-trillion-yuan mark.Regarding the company's performance growth in the first half of 2026, Zhao attributed the results to several factors.He noted that since the second half of 2025, driven by the rapid growth in AI computing power demand and other contributing factors, the global DRAM market has experienced tight supply and an upward price trend.At the same time, the company's continuous process technology platform iterations have helped improve wafer output per unit. Combined with capacity expansion and higher capacity utilization rates, the company's economies of scale have continued to materialize, driving the significant year-on-year growth in its semi-annual 2026 results.Global Times