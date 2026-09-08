China to work with all parties to ensure Al delivers sustainable value for all humanity: Foreign Ministry

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

We will work with various parties to make artificial intelligence (AI) a lasting source of benefits and a major driving force for the welfare of all humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, commenting on the opening of a new Workshop on Al Capacity-Building in Beijing that attracted the participation of representatives from 37 countries.As part of the continued efforts to implement the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, China established the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, in an effort to make relevant technologies and services more accessible, and help Global South countries find a path to AI development suited to their needs, the spokesperson noted.The remarks came as China is hosting once again a Workshop on AI Capacity-Building in Peking University from September 7 to 12.During the opening ceremony, Liu Bin, Assistant Minister of Chinese Foreign Affairs, said that the potential of AI will not automatically translate into dividends for shared development; it may instead solidify or even exacerbate inequality, making the rich richer and the strong stronger."If we allow individual countries and a handful of enterprises to monopolize AI resources, if we allow the global digital divide and the gap between rich and poor to widen further, and if we allow the "law of the jungle" to dominate this frontier technology that will define the world's future, then conflicts and instability in the world will intensify, and peace and tranquility will become even more distant," Liu said.Liu noted that that the key to AI capacity-building is not unilateral provision; rather, more emphasis should be placed on helping developing countries acquire the underlying capabilities for autonomous development, so that AI can be applied in real scenarios, solve real problems, and generate sustainable value.Liu said that AI capacity-building is not merely a development-related issue, as it requires simultaneous improvement of governance capabilities in all countries to ensure the healthy and orderly development of AI.Representatives from more than 30 countries participated in this workshop, and they will engage in a week‑long program of discussions, site visits, and exchanges in Beijing.Global Times