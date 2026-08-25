China’s advancement in tech innovation underpinned by openness, co-op, not artificial barriers: FM on World Robot Conference, WHRG drawing global attention

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China's efforts to develop new quality productive forces and advance scientific and technological innovation have always been underpinned by openness, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, rather than artificial barriers or closed and exclusive development, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.The remarks were made in responding to media inquiry for comment that the 2026 World Robot Conference was recently held successfully in Beijing, while the second World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) also kicked off at the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon." Chinese made robots broke multiple world records, including in the 100-meter sprint and men's high jump, drawing widespread global attention. The media reporter said that, however, some commentators argue that the prospects for industrial application and commercialization remain unclear, while measures taken by some countries to guard against and restrict China's high-tech industries could also create obstacles to China's commitment to sharing development opportunities with the world.Lin said that we have also seen quite a few reports on this. Beyond the competition itself, what deserves greater attention is that humanoid robots are accelerating their transition from laboratories to industrial applications. They can not only sort packages and assemble components in factories, but also assist with elderly care and early childhood care in communities, while performing delicate tasks such as playing table tennis and folding clothes, the spokesperson said.Behind these advances are the concerted efforts of robot manufacturers, core component suppliers and algorithm development teams. They would also not have been possible without China's long term and stable policy support, continuously strengthened innovation driven development, and rich and diverse application scenarios, said Lin.China is ready to work with countries around the world to continue dialogue and cooperation in frontier fields such as artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence, and to turn "Created in China" and "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" into genuine drivers of common development, Lin said, noting that through technological exchanges, joint development of standards and shared markets, we will further tap the potential for cooperation and ensure that the benefits of innovation reach more people around the world.Global Times