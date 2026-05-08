China's high-tech products break down monopolies, make emerging tech accessible for people in more countries: FM rebuts ‘China Shock 2.0’ claims

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China's development has never been a "threat" to anyone but the source of growth advancing common development of all countries. What really creates "shocks" to the world has never been the innovation of Chinese companies and efficiency of Chinese industrial capacity, but protectionist moves of setting up barriers, decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.The remarks were made when he was asked to comment on that recently, some Western media and think tanks are peddling "China Shock 2.0," saying that China is achieving fast development in high-tech sectors such as renewable energy and AI and relies on foreign markets to absorb its overcapacity, thus reducing the market share of developed countries and sending more serious shock waves to the global economy compared with the era of traditional manufacture industry.Meanwhile, foreign commentators also said that China Shock 2.0 argument ignores the genuine innovation occurring within the Chinese industrial ecosystem and that Chinese export is the exact booster of the global economy that is needed in the turbulent period and more indispensable than ever.Lin said that from the world's factory to the world's market and innovation powerhouse, China's development is achieved through strong performance driven by innovation and brings tangible cooperation opportunities and space to the world.High-quality Chinese products represented by the "old three" of textiles, furniture and home appliances have stabilized the global industrial and supply chain, lowered the living cost of global consumers and eased the inflationary pressure worldwide. China's green production capacity represented by the "new three" of electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels has bridged the gap between supply and demand in global green development and bolstered the global energy transition and low-carbon development. Moreover, China's high-tech products represented by the "new new three" of robots, AI and innovative drugs have broken high-tech barriers and monopoly and enabled people in more countries to access affordable new technologies, Lin noted.Lin added that China will stay committed to high-standard opening up, defend the multilateral trading system and provide more certainty and new impetus to the world economy with its own steady development.Global Times