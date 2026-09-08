China should not be criticized for making what Western leaders in the last decade asked for: former UN official





Visitors view a robotic dance show in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on September 4, 2026. Photo: VCG

The popularity of Chinese high-tech is related to the fact that high-quality products are available at a low price. China is a leader in technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology because it makes technology that the world can afford. No developing nation can pay an exorbitant price for new technology, and even the richest nations in the world value low price.The reason China has been able to do this is related to good policies from the government, a large and demanding market, and a highly qualified and educated workforce. It's also important that China embraces policies of inclusion and fairness, for example making its AI open source. That means that young people in Brazil, Nigeria or Bangladesh who wish to set up a business can base their efforts on Chinese technological achievements.This reflects three different phases of development: broad growth, green growth and high-tech growth. Maybe the most interesting point is that while China is moving into high-tech, it remains dominant also in the "old three." Earlier, the most advanced nations in North America and Europe abandoned low-tech products. But even when China dominates batteries and solar panels and is strongly moving into the new high-tech future, China is still the leader in traditional industries. China's textile and apparel exports make up over 30 percent of global trade in textiles and apparel. When the recent heatwaves created a strong surge for air conditioning in Europe and elsewhere, Chinese companies were in the forefront to deliver.

Erik Solheim Photo: Courtesy of Erik Solheim

In my view, this is because Chinese companies in garments, furniture and home appliances have remained extremely innovative - not just in products but also in business practices. They bring down prices and create new business opportunities, for instance through rapid delivery of new products tailored to individual needs. This way, China compensates for the higher wages which in the past drove developed nations out of basic industries.China is the main reason we can be optimistic in responding to climate change and environmental destruction. China has helped the world make renewable energies cheaper than fossil fuels and helped us understand that there is no longer a choice between economy and ecology. Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. Added to this, China makes a much wider set of technologies available to the world, particularly the Global South, at a low price. It's important to establish joint ventures and university programs where the broader Global South can share in Chinese superb technologies.Recently, some Western countries once again revived claims of Chinese "overcapacity" to justify new tariffs and investment restrictions. This criticism is mainly a show of weakness from Western critics. No one has ever criticized my nation Norway for producing much more salmon than we Norwegians can ever eat. Norway has huge "overcapacity" in salmon.Similarly, Apple, Google and Microsoft produce many more internet products and services than demanded by the American market. No one has criticized that either. France and Italy make many more fashion products and a lot more wine than their domestic markets can consume. How come China should be criticized for making exactly what every Western leader in the last decade asked for - cheaper and better green products like solar panels or electric cars? Why does the West subsidize fossil fuels while accusing China of subsidizing solar panels or electric cars?China's economic ecosystem is a lot more effective than anyone else's. Good coordination of politics, business and universities, a larger market with more intense competition, and better leadership are key factors. China is the number one trade partner with over 120 nations. No one should criticize China for being the best. As far as I can recall, no one criticized the US when their products went everywhere.The rest of the world needs to contemplate what we can learn from China so that we can be more effective. China, on its side, should invest more abroad to create jobs and help disburse technology. It's also a very positive sign that Chinese imports have increased this year and that China has opened its market for all African products. China doesn't have a particularly high export ratio in its economy, but by importing more, China will also make it easier for the nation to export more high-quality products.The article is compiled based on an interview by Global Times reporter Ma Jingjing with Erik Solheim, chairman of the Europe-Asia Center and former under secretary-general of the United Nations. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn