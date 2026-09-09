China recognizes 11 new occupations as new industries create fresh roles

China on Wednesday officially recognized 11 new occupations and 23 new specialties under existing occupations, reflecting evolving labor demand driven by technological advances, industrial upgrading and changing consumer needs.



The new occupations, released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other government departments, include shore-based ship management engineering technicians, embodied intelligence robot technicians and sports data analysts.



Authorities also revised information concerning six existing occupations or specialties, including agricultural product brokers.



Five of the newly recognized occupations are classified as digital occupations and three as green occupations, bringing the respective totals in China to 113 and 142.



The latest additions also highlight the continued expansion of modern services.



Some focus on business development and industrial upgrading, including corporate sustainability planners, airport obstacle-clearance inspectors, and artificial intelligence (AI) agent developers. Others respond more directly to people's demand for higher-quality services, including incense-making artisans, smart furniture assembly and commissioning workers, and fresh-cut flower processing workers.



New specialties under existing occupations include community workers, low-altitude logistics operators and age-friendly renovation designers.



Since 2019, China has released eight batches of 121 new occupations.



The ministry said it will formulate national standards for the new occupations to guide vocational education, skills training and talent assessment.



During the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, China aims to explore new employment space in the digital economy, green economy and silver economy.

