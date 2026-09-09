Xi extends Teachers' Day greetings, urges nurturing capable youth for national rejuvenation
By Xinhua Published: Sep 09, 2026 04:37 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended greetings to teachers and educators across the country ahead of Teachers' Day, which is celebrated annually on Sept. 10.
In a congratulatory message, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on teachers nationwide to enhance their professional competence and capabilities, and foster a new generation of young people to shoulder the mission of realizing national rejuvenation.