‘Once Upon a Time in the Middle East’ premieres in Malaysia, Australia, drawing praise from local audiences

Movie-goers line up to watch the premier screening of Chinese film Once Upon a Time in the Middle East in Malaysia. Photo: Courtesy of Zhiyan



Chinese film Once Upon a Time in the Middle East held premiere screenings in Malaysia and Australia on Tuesday, drawing praise from local audiences, with some describing the film as "realistic" and "moving."



For some viewers, the film's subject matter came as a surprise. Shawan, a Malaysian movie fan, told the Global Times that the trailer initially gave him the impression of an interesting film, but left him wondering how the story of a Chinese restaurant chef would connect to a war in the Middle East.



He was struck by the explosions and sound effects, and found the film's emotional dimension even more memorable.



"The film really breaks through some of our previous impressions of Chinese movies," Shawan said. "The emotions that cross national borders are also very touching."



That emotional resonance was also noted by Zhiyan, a Malaysian content creator who paid 21 Malaysian ringgit ($5.16) for her ticket. She described the film as "realistic and moving," adding that she hoped its message would encourage a greater appreciation of peace.



Zhiyan told the Global Times that she enjoyed the film so much that she planned to watch it again, and noted that the theater was filled with local Malaysian audiences.



"It's the best Chinese film I have seen in recent years, apart from animation," said Jenny, a social worker in Australia, who told the Global Times the film has exceeded her expectations.



Jenny has recommended the film to friends and plans to watch it twice. She said some Australian friends have bought tickets, and she can't wait to hear what they think.



Ryan Magnolia, who plays an American soldier in the movie, told the Global Times that he watched the film with a number of friends in Shanghai, including Americans and people from other backgrounds.



"It's very interesting because we all have very different ideas," he said. "It's quite interesting to see your country portrayed in a certain way."



For him, the overseas release carries significance beyond the film itself. He said he was grateful to be part of a Chinese production reaching audiences abroad.



"It's great to see anytime Chinese cinema can go abroad and they can show the world what Chinese cinema is capable of. That's a big win," he said, adding that "China is such a strong force in film and cinema."



Directed by Wen Muye and starring Shen Teng, Once Upon a Time in the Middle East has grossed more than 2.1 billion yuan ($313 million) in China, including presales, since its August 11 release, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.



Set against the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East, it follows Xu Fu, a Chinese chef who travels to the region and opens a Chinese restaurant. He initially hopes to make a living through cooking, but his quiet life is disrupted as violence spreads around him.



As the story unfolds, Xu develops relationships with local residents and people from different backgrounds, turning the restaurant into a meeting place for people with different nationalities and experiences.



The film's overseas release schedule was announced on August 25. It is set to open in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia on September 11, followed by Singapore on September 17 and Japan on September 18. Releases in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos and the Philippines are planned for October. The film will also hit cinemas in Hong Kong and Macao on September 18.



