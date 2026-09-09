Wing Loong-10B with diverse missiles at Egypt airshow showcases ‘beyond-visual-range strike, export potential’

The Wing Loong-10B drone and a variety of missiles displayed by AVIC at the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt Photo: Sina Weibo account of AVIC

State media outlets reported on Wednesday that on the opening day of the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, which kicked off on Tuesday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and defense firms showcased a range of equipment, including the Wing Loong-10B drone and other platforms, with military experts highlighting Chinese equipment's growing presence in the region.According to CCTV News, organizers said the three-day airshow aims to serve as an international platform for showcasing the latest aerospace technologies and promoting international cooperation in defense, aerospace and commercial aviation in Africa and the Middle East. The ­airshow is expected to attract over 250 companies and institutions from about 50 countries and regions in aerospace, defense, navigation and space technology. More than 50 flight performances will be held, with over 100 aircraft on display, alongside official delegations and an estimated 12,000 visitors.Multiple Chinese defense industry companies are exhibiting at the airshow.The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) posted photos of its exhibition area on Tuesday, showing the Wing Loong-10B on display in the outdoor exhibition zone.The Wing Loong-10B drone first appeared at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2022, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.Developed based on the Wing Loong-10 platform in response to domestic and international market demand, the Wing Loong-10B is a high-altitude, high-speed, long-endurance unmanned aerial system capable of performing different missions through flexible configuration of various payloads on the same platform, according to the Securities Times.The Wing Loong-10B has significantly increased payload capacity and weapon stations, greatly enhancing its combat effectiveness, Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Photos from AVIC's Sina Weibo account showed multiple missiles displayed alongside the Wing Loong-10B at the airshow, including the YJ-9ER anti-radiation missile, the PL-12AE air-to-air missile and the PL-108 air-to-air missile.Wang noted that the ability to carry such a range of missiles demonstrates the drone's strong beyond-visual-range air combat capability.In February, CCTV confirmed that Saudi Arabia had become the first overseas customer for the Wing Loong-10B stealth drone, making it the Saudi Air Force's first stealth warplane.Wang said that neighboring countries and regional states may also show interest in such equipment. Many countries today are less concerned with full-scale warfare than with maintaining long-duration surveillance over sensitive areas, a common and growing need. The international market offers limited options in this category, and Chinese equipment is competitive in terms of price, cooperation terms and performance, making it a noteworthy choice.Besides that, indoor exhibition area photos posted by AVIC featured models of the J-10CE fighter, Y-20 transport aircraft, Y-9E transport aircraft, Wing Loong series UAVs, Z-10ME and Z-9ME helicopters, and L-15 trainer jets.The military channel of CCTV News noted on Wednesday that another highlight of this year's airshow is the simultaneous participation of China, Russia and the US, a rare occurrence at similar events in the past.The second Egypt airshow is no longer a pure aviation exhibition, but is evolving into a comprehensive event combining aviation, defense and aerospace, which will likely attract even more attention and focus over the next two days, said the report.Wang said it reflects a growing consensus among Egypt and regional countries that defense procurement must consider diversification. Relying on a single supplier poses risks, since if the defense environment changes, follow-up maintenance, support and upgrades could be affected. Countries are therefore seeking diversified solutions, creating opportunities for Chinese equipment to enter Middle Eastern and African markets.On Sunday, China's Ministry of National Defense announced that at the invitation of the Egyptian military, the PLA Air Force would send multiple aircraft, including fighter jets, early warning aircraft, tankers and helicopters, to participate in the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow. This is China's second participation, which is aimed at enhancing friendly mutual trust and strengthening diversified military cooperation.According to the airshow's official website, China's ground display includes the YU-20 tanker, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, a J-16 fighter and a Z-20 helicopter.

A J-16 fighter on display at the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt Photo: Sina Weibo account of AVIC

CCTV commented that Chinese aviation equipment is now being exported as a complete air combat system of systems. "Unlike single-platform displays, we are showcasing a full air combat system of systems, providing regional countries with a tangible reference," military affairs commentator Song Xiaojun was quoted by CCTV as saying. "Chinese-made aviation equipment's performance in the international market is worth watching."