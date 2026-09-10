CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China, US maintain communication on arrangements for heads-of-state interactions within this year: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Sep 10, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and the US are maintaining communication on arrangements for interactions between the two heads of state within this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question concerning Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with the US ambassador to China.

Regarding the meeting between Wang and the US ambassador, China has already released relevant information, Guo said.

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an anticipated strategic guiding role in China-US relations," Guo said, adding that the two sides are maintaining communication on arrangements for interactions between the two heads of state within this year.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
Cooperation between countries should help safeguard regional peace, stability: FM on US-NZ Cook Islands port plan

China has always maintained that cooperation between countries should be conducive to safeguarding regional peace and stability, Guo ...

China will continue playing a positive role in promoting peace talks and bringing about an end to the Iran conflict: FM

China’s position on the Iran situation is consistent and China will continue playing a positive role in promoting ...

Chinese FM expresses deep condolences, extends sincere sympathies to families of victims, the injured in Pakistan shopping mall fire

China has noted the tragic incident, and expresses deep condolences to the victims and extend sincere sympathies to ...