China, US maintain communication on arrangements for heads-of-state interactions within this year: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and the US are maintaining communication on arrangements for interactions between the two heads of state within this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.Guo made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question concerning Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with the US ambassador to China.Regarding the meeting between Wang and the US ambassador, China has already released relevant information, Guo said."Head-of-state diplomacy plays an anticipated strategic guiding role in China-US relations," Guo said, adding that the two sides are maintaining communication on arrangements for interactions between the two heads of state within this year.Global Times