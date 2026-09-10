China urges France to stop using Anti-Ultra-Fast Fashion Law to infringe on Chinese firms’ legitimate rights: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China urges France to face up to China's position and immediately stop using Anti-Ultra-Fast Fashion Law to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese-funded enterprises, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said on Thursday, responding to French officials' claim that the law is neither discriminatory nor targeted and is primarily aimed at protecting the environment and consumers.Huang said China believes the law and its implementing rules, under the banner of environmental protection and sustainability, in fact sets clearly targeted standards and parameters that discriminatorily restrict and suppress Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies, seriously distorting fair competition.France's actual practices have gone beyond environmental protection and carry clear elements of trade protectionism, Huang said, adding that China has repeatedly expressed serious concerns to the French side.China has consistently opposed the abuse of economic and trade restrictive measures and urges France to face up to China's position, immediately stop using the law to infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese-funded enterprises, and properly handle economic and trade differences through dialogue on an equal footing.China will closely follow subsequent developments and resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Huang said.Global Times