China, US crack transnational synthetic cannabinoid precursor case
By Xinhua Published: Sep 10, 2026 05:17 PM
Chinese and US law enforcement agencies have jointly cracked a transnational case involving precursors used to manufacture synthetic cannabinoids, China's Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.
The ministry said Chinese police arrested 21 suspects in mid-August and seized a batch of non-scheduled precursor chemicals in coordinated operations in north China's Hebei Province and elsewhere.