China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.The satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups were launched at 5:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.They are primarily used for scientific experiments, land and resources surveys, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.The launch marked the 666th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)