China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 10, 2026. China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)