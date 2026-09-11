China targets 70% NEV share in auto sales by 2030

BYD YangWang U8 luxury plug-in hybrid SUV on display at the AutoSalon press preview in Brussels, Belgium, on January 09, 2026. Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and eight other government agencies on Friday officially released the Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Industry "15th Five-Year Plan," which sets the goal of further consolidating China's strengths across the entire intelligent connected new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial chain and enabling the country to enter the ranks of the world's automotive powerhouses by 2030.According to the plan, new energy passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will account for 70 percent and 40 percent of total new vehicle sales in their respective segments by 2030, and vehicles equipped with autonomous driving functions will enter large-scale use.Meanwhile, efforts will also be made to further improve technology levels. Average fuel consumption of passenger vehicles will reach 3.3 liters per 100 kilometers, while the average electricity consumption of battery electric passenger vehicles will reach around 11.5 kWh per 100 kilometers. Highly automated driving will be realized on expressways, urban express roads and selected urban roads, according to the plan.The industrial structure will continue to be optimized. Digital and intelligent development across the industry will reach a relatively high level, with labor productivity per employee rising 15 percent from the 2025 level. A number of vehicle manufacturers will rank among the world's top 10 by sales, alongside suppliers ranking among the world's top 100 auto parts companies.A new phase of internationalization will take shape. Companies' global operating capabilities will continue to improve, Chinese automotive brands will enjoy strong reputations, and China will have a greater say in the formulation of international standards and regulations.Economic and social benefits will be further enhanced. The automotive industry's role as a pillar of the national economy will become more prominent, with the sector's carbon emissions peaking before 2030 and supply chains accelerating their green and low-carbon transition. The safety performance of vehicles equipped with autonomous driving systems will substantially surpass that of human drivers.