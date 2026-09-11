Philippines ramps up South China Sea rhetoric amid China-ASEAN talks, disrupts efforts to advance COC: expert

China Coast Guard vessels patrol the waters in the South China Sea on July 8, 2026 (drone photo). Photo: Xinhua

As China and other ASEAN member states convene in Manila for the 58th joint working group meeting on the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), the Philippines has stepped up its rhetoric over the South China Sea, with its defense chief continuing to make provocative remarks at the Seoul Defense Dialogue. Chinese experts said the latest moves are part of Manila's efforts to repeatedly construct narratives of "dangerous actions" of China and "China threat", using highly dramatized and personalized statements to amplify their impact.The latest round of rhetoric includes a claim by the Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday that one of their aircraft was "challenged" over the radio by Chinese forces while patrolling the so-called "Kalayaan Island Group", which is within the Nansha Islands, China's sovereign territory. PCG claimed multiple flares were fired at the aircraft, according to multiple Philippine media outlets.At almost the same time, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. continued to hype the dispute at the Seoul Defense Dialogue. After Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that a certain individual from the Philippines should cease provocations and theatrics and stop undermining China-Philippines relations and stability in the South China Sea, Teodoro again "played the victim" by saying, "I am not an actor."The Philippine vessels' unauthorized approaches to Chinese islands and reefs constitute infringements on China's territorial rights, and if that were the case, any measures the Chinese side takes are routine and legitimate maritime management measures aimed at preventing incidents from escalating, Chen Xiangmiao, director of the World Navy Research Center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told the Global Times on Friday.Teodoro's remarks together with the Philippines hype over actions in the South China Sea are part of a broader narrative strategy aimed at portraying China as a "bully" while playing the victim. "The Philippine side has resorted to highly dramatized and personalized rhetoric to maximize the publicity of such narratives," Chen said.The latest Philippine rhetoric comes as China and other ASEAN member states meet in Manila to advance implementation of the DOC, per CCTV News, with regional countries also stepping up efforts to push forward consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).Experts noted that there is broad expectation for most parties to conclude the COC within this year, and China and ASEAN members are working to accelerate consultations and achieve substantive, phased outcomes.While the Philippine side has also expressed the same hope, frequent Philippine moves to sensationalize South China Sea disputes reflect not only domestic political divisions in the country, but also a gap between its words and actions, which disrupts efforts to advance COC, Chen said.Wu Shicun, chair of the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance as well as a senior research fellow with China's National Institute for South China Sea Studies, noted that unilateral actions by the Philippines and other claimants have become increasingly diversified and persistent in recent years. Some claimants have regarded the period before the conclusion of the COC, as well as the shifting alignments in South China Sea policies, as an opportunity to maximize their interests, resulting in a growing sense of urgency to consolidate and expand their gains through unilateral actions.Despite the complex risks and challenges, a basic consensus remains among China and other parties to manage differences through bilateral consultations, advance COC negotiations and explore maritime cooperation and joint development, Wu said.Peace, cooperation and friendship should be the new narrative of the South China Sea. Making waves wins no hearts and fomenting trouble finds no takers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on March 8 during a press conference.Together with the other parties, China has the confidence and the resolve to remove interference, bridge differences, expand common ground, and reach an agreement as soon as possible. The COC will provide the golden rules for the parties to effectively manage differences, build trust, and advance cooperation, Wang said.