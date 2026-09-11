Record participation at CIFIT highlights global appetite for investment opportunities in China

Visitors tour the 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, on September 8, 2026. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) concluded in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, on Friday, with participating countries and regions and delegations both reaching record highs, highlighting robust global demand for investment cooperation and opportunities in China.The four-day fair attracted more than 100,000 participants, with over 1,200 government institutions and business delegations from 129 countries and regions and 30 international organizations, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the event organizer.Among the world's 50 largest economies by GDP, 48 participated. The fair also brought together 60 Chinese ministerial-level or above officials, 42 overseas counterparts, 40 international organization representatives and 147 executives from overseas financial institutions and companies.Finland, a guest country of honor, brought 42 companies and institutions, including KONE, UPM, Nokia, Valmet and Metsä Group.China is Finnish X-ray detector solutions provider Detection Technology Plc's most important market across its major applications, including medical, security and industrial sectors, Hannu Martola, president and CEO of the company, told the Global Times during the CIFIT."China is our most important market in all the main applications: medical, security and industrial, for example food safety and EV battery safety," Martola said, noting that China is the leading country in many technologies and has the best network of suppliers with latest manufacturing technologies and fastest logistics.Speaking about CIFIT, the Finnish businessperson said the event provides opportunities to understand technological and industrial developments, exchange views with companies and government officials, and connect with customers and potential partners.Chinese industry leaders also used the fair as a platform to explore opportunities in overseas markets.China International Marine Containers (Group) Co, or CIMC, was among the leading Chinese companies participating in this year's CIFIT. The company told the Global Times that CIFIT provides a platform for listed companies to showcase their brands, brings together global industrial resources and enables efficient engagement with government institutions in target markets.Overseas markets are currently an important area of growth for the company. The company pointed in particular to the rapidly expanding data center market in Southeast Asia, where it expects the modular data center market to reach $30 billion to $40 billion by 2030.The two-way flows seen at CIFIT come as China continues to both attract foreign investment and expand its investment footprint overseas.China has remained a major destination for global investment, supported by its vast domestic market, complete industrial and supply chains and rapidly developing innovation ecosystem, Hu Qimu, a professor at the Maritime Silk Road Institute of Huaqiao University, told the Global Times on Friday. From January to July 2026, 37,711 new foreign-invested enterprises were established across China, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, according to the MOFCOM.Meanwhile, Chinese companies have continued to expand their global presence. During the same period, China's outbound direct investment across all industries reached $99.53 billion, up 7.3 percent year-on-year.Against rising global uncertainties and barriers to trade and investment, record international participation at this year's CIFIT, with foreign companies seeking opportunities in China and Chinese companies exploring overseas markets, points to continued demand for cross-border investment and industrial cooperation, Hu said.