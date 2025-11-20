BRICS at 20: The world is eager to hear China’s vision: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Liu Rui/ GT

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi. President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms, and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China's important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation. As the BRICS cooperation mechanism marks its 20th anniversary, the world is eagerly looking forward to hearing China's vision.BRICS countries span different regions and have distinct histories, cultures and development paths, yet they have come together around shared aspirations for development and revitalization, strategic autonomy and improved global governance. Over the past 20 years, from the original "BRICS Four" to "Greater BRICS," the cooperation mechanism has withstood external attempts to divide and disrupt it, growing into a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South.Today, BRICS is home to major natural resources, big factories and vast markets. It has become a flagship and the most important platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, as well as a major force pushing for a more multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations. This achievement has not come easily.China has always been a key force making BRICS more substantial, more significant, and more influential, and is a well-deserved "anchor of BRICS cooperation" in both name and reality.Since 2013, President Xi has pioneeringly put forward a series of important proposals and initiatives, including the "BRICS Plus" cooperation model, driving the rapid development of BRICS cooperation and enabling it to deliver greater results, while playing a pivotal role at every critical juncture in the mechanism's development.From advocating the BRICS Spirit of "openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation" to proposing the concept of the "BRICS Plus" cooperation model; from championing the establishment of the New Development Bank in Shanghai to supporting the historic expansion of BRICS and proposing to build a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges, China has actively worked to strengthen and expand BRICS cooperation, continuously improved the mechanism in line with changing times and steadily enhanced its global influence, earning broad recognition from all sides.Over the past 20 years, the international landscape has undergone profound changes, and there is no shortage of voices predicting the decline of BRICS or seeking to divide it. Why, then, can the BRICS mechanism continue to grow, and why can BRICS cooperation remain so vibrant? The key lies in its commitment to openness and inclusiveness, its goal of win-win cooperation and its pursuit of fairness and justice.At the virtual BRICS summit in September 2025, President Xi put forward three proposals: first, we should uphold multilateralism to defend international fairness and justice; second, we should uphold openness and win-win cooperation to safeguard the international economic and trade order; third, we should uphold solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development. These proposals chart a new course for and inject strong impetus into the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation. As greater BRICS cooperation enters a stage of improving quality and efficiency following its expansion, there is growing confidence that BRICS cooperation has enormous potential and that the future of BRICS countries is bright.At present, the profound changes unseen in a century are accelerating, while hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are gaining momentum. The trend toward major global adjustments, divisions and realignments is becoming increasingly pronounced. Yet the more turbulent and transformative the world becomes, the more the unique value of BRICS cooperation comes into focus. Countries of the Global South are actively moving closer to BRICS, and this trend is becoming increasingly evident.Malaysia, as a BRICS partner country, has long expressed its desire to become a full member. Iraq, Madagascar and other countries have voiced their aspirations to join BRICS or become partner countries. In June, Uzbekistan officially became a member of the New Development Bank, while Iran has also announced that it would join the bank soon.The growing "BRICS fever" reflects the collective aspiration of countries across the Global South for the right to equitable development and a fairer and more just global order.In 2027, China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS. Looking ahead, China will continue to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism, promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It will also seek to deliver more landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development. A China that continues to expand high-standard opening-up and firmly advances Chinese modernization will also provide BRICS partners with a larger market and more opportunities for cooperation."As the world becomes more turbulent, it is even more important to uphold the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, refine the essence of BRICS and demonstrate its strength." As the BRICS cooperation mechanism continues to evolve and expand, it carries new hopes and shoulders new missions.A "Greater BRICS" that is more united, efficient, pragmatic and committed to shouldering its responsibilities will surely open up new space for the common development of the Global South and inject greater certainty and positive energy into a world beset by turbulence and change. Twenty years is a milestone, but it is also a new starting point.