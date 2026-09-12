China stresses law enforcement cooperation with East African countries

The third China-East Africa Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation is held in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Sept. 10, 2026. Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta co-chaired the dialogue on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China will enhance cooperation with East African countries in improving law enforcement capabilities and jointly combating transnational crimes, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has said.The two sides should uphold the principles of joint consultation, shared responsibility and shared benefits, and jointly consolidate and improve dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, Wang said at the third China-East Africa Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation, held on Thursday in the city of Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province.Noting that the strategic mutual trust between the law enforcement departments of China and East African countries has steadily increased, Wang said they should make concerted efforts to combat transnational crimes such as terrorism, kidnapping and unlawful detention, and telecom and online fraud.Wang and Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta co-chaired the dialogue.Representatives from East African countries and the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) expressed their willingness to deepen practical cooperation in law enforcement and security, and better promote regional security and stability with China.

The third China-East Africa Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation is held in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Sept. 10, 2026. Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Rwandan Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta co-chaired the dialogue on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)