Xi lands in New Delhi for BRICS summit

Photo: Xinhua

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Saturday in New Delhi, India, to attend the 18th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi.The 18th BRICS Summit will be held from Sept. 12 to 13.At the summit, Xi will join other leaders in charting a new course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, pooling the collective strength of the Global South and contributing stability and positive momentum to a world undergoing profound changes.