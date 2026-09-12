Commissioner's Office firmly supports sentencing in 'Hong Kong Alliance' case, condemns external interference

The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Hong Kong Photo: VCG

The Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday voiced firm support for the HKSAR court's lawful sentencing in the case involving the anti-China group "Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China" and three of its members, while strongly condemning interference by some US and Western politicians and organizations, according to the official website of the Commissioner's Office.On Friday, an HKSAR court handed down sentences to the "Hong Kong Alliance" and Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho Chun-yan and Chow Hang-tung who were charged with conspiracy to incite subversion of state power. Following the sentencing, some politicians and organizations from the US and other Western countries once again made unwarranted comments and smeared Hong Kong's rule of law and freedom, according to a spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office.The spokesperson expressed strong dissatisfaction with, and firm opposition to, such remarks and strongly condemned them.The spokesperson said that the "Hong Kong Alliance" and the defendants had long engaged in anti-China activities aimed at destabilizing Hong Kong, openly incited the overthrow of the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and sought to undermine the country's fundamental system, and continued such activities even after the National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect.Their crimes seriously challenged the constitutional order of the HKSAR established by the Constitution and the Basic Law, seriously violated the National Security Law for Hong Kong, and seriously harmed the fundamental interests of China and the HKSAR, and therefore must be severely punished by law, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law. The law enforcement, prosecution and judicial authorities of the HKSAR strictly perform their duties in accordance with the law, with proceedings conducted openly, transparently, fairly and impartially. The defendants' litigation rights were protected in accordance with the law, and the independent trial was free from any interference.The facts of the defendants' crimes were clear and the evidence was conclusive, the spokesperson said. The HKSAR court handed down fair sentences in accordance with the law and based on the seriousness of their crimes, upholding the authority of the law and safeguarding national security. The sentences were reasonable, justified and lawful, and brook no unwarranted criticism.The spokesperson reiterated that the central government firmly supports the HKSAR in safeguarding national security in accordance with the law and combating acts that endanger national security."We solemnly warn the relevant parties to earnestly respect China's sovereignty and Hong Kong's rule of law, immediately stop making irresponsible claims on the handling of judicial cases in the HKSAR, and stop interfering in HKSAR's judicial affairs and China's internal affairs in any form," the spokesperson said."We will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolutely thwart any external interference," the spokesperson said.Global Times