Xi says BRICS world's most influential platform for emerging markets cooperation

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Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Saturday that the BRICS cooperation mechanism has become the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.When addressing the Session I of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of BRICS cooperation, saying that over the past two decades, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has continued to grow and expand, and has demonstrated remarkable vitality and dynamism.Xi said it has been 20 years of self-reliance and self-strengthening, adding that BRICS countries have actively explored development paths suited to their own national conditions, setting an example of self-strengthening through unity among emerging markets and developing countries.This has also been 20 years of standing together through thick and thin, Xi noted.BRICS countries, Xi said, have worked together to tackle challenges ranging from the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.The group has remained steadfast in safeguarding the common interests of the Global South, while providing the world with stability and positive momentum, he said.Xi also hailed the past 20 years of BRICS cooperation as fruitful, saying that BRICS countries have undergone a historic expansion, established a comprehensive, multi-tiered framework for cooperation, and ushered in a new stage of high-quality development for greater BRICS cooperation.Xi stressed that the world is undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century, the Global South is rapidly growing in strength, and the trend toward a multipolar world is unstoppable.Meanwhile, countercurrents of unilateralism and power politics are surging, multilateralism and the international order are coming under strain, and deficits in peace, development, security and governance continue to widen, he added.He said that BRICS countries should firmly stand on the right side of history, strive to be a pioneer of the times, steer the international order toward greater justice and equity, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.Xi called on BRICS to pioneer in advancing innovation-driven development. BRICS countries, he said, should firmly seize the initiative, strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, encourage open-source development, openness, cooperation and sharing, and push practical cooperation into new areas and to new heights.BRICS countries are welcome to actively participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, he said.China proposed an initiative to promote new industrialization through artificial intelligence among BRICS countries, and is willing to work with all parties to deliver more outcomes in research, development and application, and deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains, he said.Xi called on BRICS to be a pioneer in upholding peace and stability. BRICS countries should uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, oppose the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, reject violations of other countries' sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs, and play a constructive role in resolving hotspot issues, making a distinctive BRICS contribution to finding solutions that address both symptoms and root causes, he said.China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquility to the Middle East and Gulf region, Xi said.Xi called on BRICS to be a pioneer in facilitating mutual learning between civilizations. The countries, he said, should champion the common values of humanity and advocate exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations as well as harmonious coexistence. They should ensure the success of the BRICS forum on people-to-people and cultural exchanges, share experience in state governance, and build positive momentum for the steady development of relations between countries, Xi added.Xi advocated efforts to deepen cooperation in culture, tourism and education, strengthen youth exchanges, and promote more frequent interactions and closer bonds among the peoples.Xi called on BRICS to be a pioneer in reforming and improving global governance.He urged the group to keep pace with the trend toward greater democracy in international relations, promote a more just and equitable global governance system, and uphold the authority of the United Nations.Xi said BRICS should support a multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization, and reject all forms of protectionist measures.The grouping should lead global governance in emerging domains such as cyberspace, outer space and the deep sea, and amplify the voice of Global South countries, he added.Over an extraordinary two-decade journey, solidarity and cooperation have remained the driving force behind the BRICS cause, Xi stressed.Xi called on BRICS members to remain sincere and candid with one another, seek common ground while respecting differences, and respect each other's core concerns.He also urged the group to deepen mutual understanding through communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, and ensure that BRICS cooperation continues to move forward steadily.China, Xi said, will take over as the rotating chair of the BRICS and host the 19th summit next year.The Chinese side stands ready to work with all parties to build consensus, create a better future, and embark on BRICS' third "golden decade," jointly opening up a bright future of prosperity and progress, he added.