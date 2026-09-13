China releases list of world's leading sci-tech journals

China on Saturday released a list of the world's leading science and technology journals at the opening of the 2026 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai.



The 2025 list covers 6,132 journals from 55 countries and regions, published in 23 languages. The list includes 353 Chinese journals.



The Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China compiled the list, together with related research institutions, based on the world science citation database and an evaluation index system for world-class sci-tech journals.



The release of the list provides a fair and impartial evaluation standard for sci-tech journals across different countries and languages, giving journals from emerging countries and newly founded journals equal evaluation opportunities.



The release is also significant for promoting high-quality development of sci-tech journals, optimizing the global academic ecosystem, and advancing exchanges and cooperation in sci-tech innovation.

