Serbian president inspects expressway being constructed by Chinese company

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (front) gives a speech at the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
Machinery is seen working at the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic looks at a route map during his visit to the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)