Serbian president inspects expressway being constructed by Chinese company

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (front) gives a speech at the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia.Vucic said the completion of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway will strengthen transport links between Belgrade and central Serbia, further improve the country's transport network and play an important role in promoting local economic and social development.Vucic also expressed his gratitude to Chinese friends for their strong support and significant contribution to Serbia's construction and development, and said Serbia looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation with China in various fields.The project has a contract value of more than 1.3 billion euros (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) and is designed to improve connections between central and eastern Serbia.The Vozd Karadjordje expressway is being constructed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group. Its main line is planned to extend about 125 kilometers, with approximately 83 kilometers covered by two priority sections.

Machinery is seen working at the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic looks at a route map during his visit to the construction site of the Chinese-built Vozd Karadjordje expressway near Mladenovac, Serbia, Sept. 12, 2026. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday inspected construction works of the Vozd Karadjordje expressway which is being constructed by a Chinese company, highlighting its strategic importance for central Serbia. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)