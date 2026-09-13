Why BRICS cooperation matters for global development
By People's Daily Published: Sep 13, 2026 12:59 PM
The Session I of the 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi, India, on Sep 12.
Over the past two decades, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has continued to grow and expand, and has demonstrated remarkable vitality and dynamism. It has become the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.
Follow People's Daily Online reporters to hear an Indian expert's insights on BRICS' contribution to global development.