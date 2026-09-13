Xi returns to Beijing after BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Sunday evening after attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.



Xi's entourage, including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, returned on the same flight.

