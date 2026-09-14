Major trade fair deepens consensus on global services cooperation

Visitors tour the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2026. The 2026 CIFTIS is open to the general public from Sept. 12 to 13. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), held in the Chinese capital of Beijing from Sept. 9 to 13, has deepened consensus on strengthening cooperation in the services sector.Fruitful outcomes were achieved during the fair, which saw the holding of nearly 100 conferences and forums as well as over 100 matchmaking and promotion events, said Zhu Guangyao, an official with China's commerce ministry, at a press conference on the conclusion of the fair.Zhu said the successful event sent a clear signal to the world that China will unswervingly expand high-standard opening up and promote high-quality development.According to Lu Huiling, deputy head and spokesperson of the Beijing municipal commerce bureau, the 2026 CIFTIS has achieved more than 1,200 outcomes in seven categories, effectively promoting resource matching, exchanges and cooperation. As the guest country of honor, Norway signed six cooperation agreements with Chinese enterprises and institutions, she said.This year's fair gained rising popularity, drawing an increasing number of visitors to Shougang Park, the event's venue. As of Sunday noon, the core areas of CIFTIS had received nearly 420,000 visits, up 36.6 percent year on year, Lu said.

Visitors tour the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2026. The 2026 CIFTIS concluded in Beijing on Sunday. (Photo by Liang Jiayuan/Xinhua)

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the event saw more than 1,800 enterprises exhibit on site, including over 470 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises. Exhibitions showcased new technologies, solutions, and achievements in services trade, including information and communication, fintech, digital and intelligent healthcare, smart education, energy conservation and environmental protection.According to Zhu, China will continue to deepen international cooperation in services trade, innovate cooperation models, expand cooperation areas, tap cooperation potential, align with the development strategies and cooperation initiatives of various countries, and use major exhibition platforms such as CIFTIS as a bridge to promote mutually beneficial cooperation among countries."We welcome service enterprises from around the world to explore the Chinese market and share the opportunities of China's super-large market," Zhu said.Trade in services, a key component of international trade, is playing an increasingly important role in driving global economic growth and industrial upgrading. According to guest speakers at the fair, services are becoming an increasingly integral part of global supply chains, supporting not only production but also design, management, logistics, and distribution.The CIFTIS, as one of the world's largest platforms for trade in services, embodies a vision of openness, cooperation and shared development, according to Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who also serves as the current chairperson of the African Union. By bringing together governments, international organizations and investors, this fair provides a unique opportunity for exchange, sharing of experiences, and the creation of opportunities, he said.