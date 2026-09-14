BUSINESS / ECONOMY
AI development concerns common well-being of all humanity; threat narratives would disrupt global AI governance, says FM on calls to slow AI development
By Global Times Published: Sep 14, 2026 04:09 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that the development of artificial intelligence concerns the common well-being of all humanity. He called on all parties to jointly promote the open, inclusive and universally beneficial development of AI for good, warning that spreading threat narratives, provoking confrontation and engaging in malicious competition would only disrupt global AI governance and serve no party's interests. 

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about public calls by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Elon Musk and others to slow the pace of AI development, with Amodei also claiming that China's AI development poses a threat to US national security.

Global Times


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