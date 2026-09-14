Chinese FM calls on Panama to uphold one-China principle over so-called ‘inter-parliamentary exchange group’ with Taiwan region

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has noted the Panamanian government's remarks and hopes Panama will put the one-China principle into practice and safeguard the political foundation of China-Panama relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday.Guo made the remarks when asked to comment on that reports that some Panamanian lawmakers had recently set up the so-called "inter-parliamentary exchange group" between Panama and the Taiwan region, with US lawmakers joining the event online. For this, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said that foreign policy is formulated by the government and that his government does not support such contacts.Guo said that the establishment of the so-called "group" seriously violates Panama's long-standing commitment to the one-China principle."There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Guo said. China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges or contacts between countries having diplomatic relations with China and the Taiwan authorities, and will not allow any external force to interfere in China's internal affairs, he said.Guo warned a small number of politicians to recognize the situation, saying that crossing the line on the Taiwan question will bring serious consequences.China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and stop disrupting China-Panama relations, Guo said.Global Times