More than 42,000 relocated in S China province close to SE Asia amid record rainfall, school closures due to tropical depression remnants

River levels in Qionghai city, South China’s Hainan Province, surges on September 14, 2026, after upstream reservoirs released floodwaters. Photo: IC

More than 42,000 people across S China’s Hainan Province have been relocated under the record rainfall due to combined influence of the remnant circulation of a tropical depression over the South China Sea and cold air. Schools have been suspended in several areas, while daily rainfall totals have broken records in some places, CCTV News reported on Monday.A tropical depression over the South China Sea made landfall in Vietnam on Sunday evening and was unlikely to develop into a typhoon. But under the combined influence of its remnant circulation and cold air, many parts of Hainan still experienced heavy rainfall on Monday, with widespread torrential downpours seen across central, western and southern areas and exceptionally heavy rain seen in some areas, per the CCTV report.Hainan local authorities issued a red (Level I) meteorological warning for geological disaster risks at noon on Monday. They said the risk of rainfall-triggered geological disasters will be very high over the next 24 hours, from Monday noon to noon on Tuesday, in areas including Tongshi Township in Wuzhishan city and Xiangshui Township in Baoting county.Heavy rain has prompted Hainan Province to also issue a Level II yellow rainstorm warning, along with yellow alerts for flash flood and geological disaster risks.On Sunday, Wuzhishan city in Hainan recorded daily rainfall of 429.9 millimeters, meeting the threshold for an exceptionally heavy rainstorm and breaking the local rainfall record since observations began.According to the emergency management authorities of Hainan Province, more than 42,000 people had been safely evacuated from high-risk areas across Hainan as of 8 am on Monday.So far, 13 cities and counties across Hainan have issued notices suspending classes, including Sanya, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, Baoting, Baisha and Chengmai.Among them, Wanning city has suspended classes, work, business operations, transportation and ferry services and closed tourist attractions, while Qiongzhong county has imposed similar measures in stages amid the heavy rain, according to CCTV.Due to the rainfall, the Daguangba Reservoir and Gezhen Reservoir in Dongfang city, Hainan, will continue to adjust their discharge rates according to rainfall conditions. From 9 am on Monday, the Daguangba reservoir increased its discharge rate from 3,000 cubic meters per second to between to 4,000 to 5,500 cubic meters per second, while the Gezhen Reservoir increased its discharge rate from 3,200 cubic meters per second to the same range, according to CCTV.Residents along the river are urged to stay away from the waterways, with swimming, fishing and other water-related activities strictly prohibited in and around river channels, according to CCTV.Global Times