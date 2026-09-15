Xi urges Chinese police to remain committed to serving people with responsibility, dedication
By Xinhua Published: Sep 15, 2026 10:45 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country's police officers to remain committed to serving the people, be loyal guardians of the Party and the people, and demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and dedication.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to a primary-level police force from Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province.