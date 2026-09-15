China’s largest international offshore oil & gas engineering project starts construction

China's largest international offshore oil and gas engineering project — Qatar Bul Hanine oilfield redevelopment project — starts construction in East China's Shandong Province on September 15, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from chinanews.com.cn

China's largest international offshore oil and gas engineering project — Qatar Bul Hanine oilfield redevelopment project — started construction in East China's Shandong Province on Tuesday, chinanews.com.cn reported. The project will be of great significance for advancing high-quality international oil and gas cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.The project, undertaken by Offshore Oil Engineering Co of China, has a total contract value of about $4 billion, including the new construction of more than 60 offshore oil and gas facilities and 40 subsea pipelines and cables, as well as the modification of existing platforms, and the decommissioning of abandoned platforms, according to the media report.Xie Qinbao, general manager of the project, said that the project covers the full engineering chain — design, procurement, construction, transportation, installation and commissioning — with a total steel processing volume exceeding 130,000 tons. In terms of project scale, diversity of work, and technological requirements, the project sets a new record among similar projects undertaken by Chinese companies, Xie noted.According to Liu Peng, the construction manager, the team leverages China's complete offshore engineering industrial chain and the achievements of the country's high-standard digital transformation. By extensively applying 3D digital modelling and full-process engineering simulation technology, the team is working to deliver a benchmark project for international oil and gas cooperation, said the report.In recent years, the company has continued to widen its presence in the high-end international offshore energy engineering market, setting new records for single-project contract values in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other regions. It has successfully delivered a series of landmark projects with wide international influence, including the Canada LNG project, the Penguin FPSO and the Saudi Marjan project, said the report.Global Times