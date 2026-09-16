2026-2030 period crucial for Hong Kong to seize development opportunities: HKSAR chief executive

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) is five crucial years for Hong Kong to seize the opportunity to expedite the transition from stability to prosperity, enhance social well-being, and build a better home for all, John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Wednesday.



Delivering Hong Kong's first five-year plan for economic and social development (2026-2030), Lee said the period is a time that presents Hong Kong with strategic opportunities to proactively embrace modern trends, consolidate and enhance its competitive edge, nurture new growth drivers, and achieve high-quality economic and social development.



"These are five promising years for us to integrate into and serve the overall national development," he said.

