Chinese Olympic Committee refutes online rumors concerning delegation preparations for Asian Games

People walk past container units built to house Asian Games athletes, including those for Chinese athletes, ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on September 15, 2026. Photo:IC

The Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) has refuted online claims that the Chinese sports delegation will bring its own testing equipment, food and water to the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, saying its preparations are being conducted in accordance with policies set by the event organizers.An official with the COC said recently that the committee had taken note of "untrue information" circulating on online platforms concerning the delegation's preparations for the Games, according to a statement published by the China Sports Daily on Wednesday."The Chinese sports delegation has always strictly abided by conventions for international sporting events, and all logistical support strictly follows relevant policies of the event organizers," the official said."At present, preparations for the Chinese sports delegation's participation in the Games are proceeding in an orderly manner," the official added.The clarification comes days before the 20th Asian Games kicks off around Japan's Nagoya, the Aichi Prefecture. The Games is scheduled to officially open on Saturday and run through October 4, with about 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries and regions expected to participate.China announced a 1,274-member delegation for the Games earlier this month, including 815 athletes who will compete in 38 sports and 369 events.The online discussion comes amid growing attention to accommodation and logistical arrangements for athletes ahead of the Games.Unlike recent editions, Aichi-Nagoya does not have a newly built, centralized athletes' village. Organizers have instead arranged accommodations through a combination of hotels, temporary housing facilities and a cruise ship.The Costa Serena cruise ship arrived at Nagoya Port on Tuesday and is expected to accommodate around 4,000 participants.The arrangements have drawn complaints from several participating delegations.South Korean basketball players had raised concerns about the size of beds in shipping container-style accommodations, while organizers said they were working to address athletes' concerns and had established a 24-hour resident center.