Guangzhou proposes fines of up to $149 for playing phone audio aloud on buses, subways

Subway passengers in Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong Province Photo: IC

Planning to tackle noise pollution, Guangzhou in South China’s Guangdong Province began soliciting public opinions on draft regulations on noise pollution prevention and control on Wednesday. Playing audio aloud from mobile phones while riding the subway or bus could result in a fine of up to 1,000 yuan ($149), Guangzhou Daily reported on Wednesday.The Standing Committee of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Congress‌, the local legislature, published a revised draft of the noise pollution regulations for public consultation, with submissions due by October 15.Passengers who refuse to comply after being warned by public transport staff could receive a warning from police and face fines from 200 yuan to 1,000 yuan.Since some subway and bus passengers play audio aloud from their phones, disrupting others’ ability to hear stop announcements and disturbing the peace, the draft sets out control measures to address the issue, banning passengers from playing audio aloud on phones, tablets and other electronic devices on buses and subways. Transport staff could report passengers to the police if they refuse to comply after being warned, according to the media report.Global Times