Manila should stop maritime infringements, provocations, and false narratives : Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at the regular press briefing on Friday that on September 18 morning, a Philippine government vessel staged provocations in waters near Xianbin Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao. It deliberately rammed a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship, seriously endangering the safety of Chinese personnel and vessels, and in grave violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations.Guo pointed out that the Philippines should immediately stop its maritime infringements and provocations, as well as stop spreading false narratives and distorting facts. China will continue to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and resolutely uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.The CCG boat Sanzhou'ao was conducting lawful rights protection and law enforcement operations in the area on Friday when Philippine vessel 3015 deliberately changed course and suddenly accelerated to cut diagonally across its bow, resulting in a collision, Jiang Lue, a spokesperson of CCG, said on Friday.The Philippine vessel's actions seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations and threatened the safety of CCG vessels and personnel, Jiang said. The Chinese boat's operations were professional, standardized, reasonable and lawful, thus the responsibility lay entirely with the Philippine side, he added."We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop all acts of infringement and provocation, or bear all consequences arising from them," Jiang said.The CCG will continue conducting rights protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, he said.Global Times