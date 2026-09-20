"Peace Train-2026" medical team conducts academic exchanges in Laos

The China-Laos "Peace Train-2026" medical team has conducted simultaneous academic exchanges and medical service activities at multiple locations across Laos, including Vientiane, Pakse, Savannakhet, and Attapeu province.



The academic exchanges from Sept. 16 to 18 focused on common and prevalent diseases in Laos, as well as practical needs related to medical support. Renowned Chinese medical experts delivered specialized lectures on topics such as emergency cardiac surgery, emergency medical rescue for mass-casualty incidents, and the treatment of degenerative scoliosis.



The experts also shared the experiences of Chinese military medical personnel in disaster medical rescue and grassroots operational support, promoting deeper exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in the field of medical support.



The academic exchange activities attracted more than 1,600 participants, including key clinical personnel from medical institutions of the Lao People's Army and cadets from the Military Medical Academy of Laos.



Savaengxay Dalasath, director of the Lao Military Hospital 103, said that the arrival of the Chinese medical team had greatly benefited Lao medical personnel, allowing them not only to learn advanced medical concepts and clinical techniques but also to build lasting friendships.



The medical service campaign is scheduled to continue until late September. Since its launch in 2017, the "Peace Train" series of events has consistently provided specialized medical services and treatment for patients with rare and complex conditions.

