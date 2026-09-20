China's space station gets kitchen upgrade for long-term stays

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

China's orbiting space station has improved its kitchen with advanced appliances and more food choices to keep its residents well-fed during long stays in orbit.The Astronaut Center of China, working with several private companies, has upgraded the "space kitchen" with a suite of intelligent appliances for drinking water, food reheating and baking, enabling astronauts in orbit to eat hot meals within 20 minutes instead of waiting longer or eating cold food.At an aerospace medical engineering conference in Tianjin Municipality in north China on Saturday, Liu Weibo, a center expert, gave examples such as a space water dispenser that ensures reclaimed water is safe to drink, and a space microwave heating device that allows rapid reheating at low power with no microwave leakage.Liu also noted that the hot-air baking oven, the world's first designed for space use, achieves efficient, low-energy removal of cooking fumes and has allowed astronauts in orbit to enjoy baked chicken wings, steak and cake.

Students watch Wang Yaping (R) demonstrating drinking water in China's space station, at the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The menu on the Chinese space station has also expanded. Astronaut food now includes nearly 200 varieties, while the flight menu cycle has been extended to 10 days. Fresh vegetables, nuts, cakes and meats can be baked and processed in orbit, and yogurt can be fermented in space."We are continuing to raise the level of life support for astronauts in orbit," Liu said. "The variety, quality, flavor, appearance and nutrition of space food are getting better."China's space station, Tiangong, which means Heavenly Palace, has now entered an era of long-term human habitation. One member of the Shenzhou-23 crew will conduct a one-year in-orbit stay, while the country's 2030 crewed moon landing mission is advancing steadily.